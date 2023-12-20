'Remember Who Mimicked Whom In LS', Congress Reminds BJP With PM Modi Video

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying an attempt was being made to divert the attention from the unprecedented suspension of 142 MPs and asked "who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha".

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "A desperate attempt is being made to divert attention away from the unprecedented suspension of 142 MPs by raising the issue of 'mimicry'."

"Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha?" Ramesh said.

He also attached a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Lok Sabha.

The issue of mimicking Dhankhar has snowballed. The BJP has slammed the opposition for insulting the office of the Vice President, Sanya Sabha chairman, a farmer and a Jat.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar expressed disapproval of Trinamool Congress's suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking him during a protest on Parliament premises, saying that the mimicry is“ridiculous” and“unacceptable”.

Banerjee during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Tuesday morning was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his mobile phone.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took strong note of the incident and said,“Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker are very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

