Cool Temps Expected In Most Regions Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a day of relatively cool temperatures across most regions on Wednesday, while the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and the Jordan Valley will enjoy moderate weather.The Jordan Meteorological Department, in its daily report, indicated the presence of high-level clouds. Additionally, southeast winds, with speeds ranging between 25-35 km/h, will contribute to a chilling sensation in different areas.As the week progresses, Thursday will bring a slight increase in temperatures, but the overall cool weather will persist in most parts of the country.Moderate conditions are expected in the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and the Jordan Valley. Southeast winds will blow with speeds ranging from 20-30 km/h.As Friday approaches, temperatures are anticipated to drop further, accompanied by higher humidity levels. The weather will be relatively cool across the country, with low-level clouds expected in the northern and central regions. By evening and nighttime, the atmosphere will turn cold and partly to mostly cloudy, with possible rainfall in the northern areas.Late at night, some parts of the central region may also experience showers. Moderate westward winds will prevail, occasionally becoming active.The temperature decline will continue on Saturday, with cool and partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Intermittent rainfall is expected in the northern regions and parts of the central areas. The winds will be active, blowing from the northwest at speeds ranging from 30-40 km/h, causing limited periods of dust in desert regions.As nightfall approaches, the weather will become colder, and the chance of rainfall will be limited to the northern parts of the kingdom. Moderate northwestern winds will persist in most areas, occasionally becoming stronger in higher northern elevations.Today's peak temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 15C.