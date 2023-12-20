G-SHOCK Marked Its 40Th Anniversary Celebrations With SHOCK THE WORLD, Featuring Vicky Kaushal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19th December 2023: The heart of Mumbai pulsated with excitement as G-SHOCK, the trailblazing force in unbreakable watches, in collaboration with Vh1 India, brought SHOCK THE WORLD to India on December 16th, 2023. This global phenomenon, which was held in major cities around the world throughout the year, concluded 2023 in Mumbai.



Marking G-SHOCK's 40-year legacy of resilience and innovation, the event was led by Bollywood actor and G-SHOCK brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal, and witnessed the convergence of the emerging youth street cultures with innovation, resilience, and style, creating an unforgettable experience for the G-SHOCK loyalists, fans, watch enthusiasts and audiences alike.



Four decades ago, a visionary named Kikuo Ibe dared to dream of crafting an indestructible timepiece. After overcoming numerous challenges, he triumphed in giving birth to G-SHOCK, a brand that has now gained a global sensation. Over the past 40 years, G-SHOCK watches have seamlessly adapted to incorporate cutting-edge technology and meticulous Japanese craftsmanship, consistently pushing the boundaries of what a timepiece can be. Today, G-SHOCK has transcended beyond being just as a watch brand; it has become a cultural icon, resonating with individuals from various genres such as fashion, sports, art, music, and more, who value toughness and authenticity.



The event celebrated the actor Vicky Kaushal as the Face for G-SHOCK in the esteemed presence of Kikuo Ibe - the Father of G-SHOCK, Mr. Shigenori Itoh - Executive Managing Officer, Casio Computer Co., Ltd and Mr. Hideki Imai - Managing Director, Casio India. Together, they engaged in a captivating dialogue, sharing insights into the evening's proceedings, reflecting on the brand's remarkable journey, and offering a glimpse into the exciting future of G-SHOCK. The additional highlight of the event was the unveiling of the first-ever TEAM G-SHOCK in India which includes a stellar assembly of athletes and artists who embody the epitome of â€ ̃Absolute Toughnessâ€TM. The young Cricketing Icon, Shubman Gill would be leading the pack along with the distinguished rally racer, Harith Noah, freestyle rapper and MTV hustle runner-up, Paradox, the Skateboarding Crew with The skateboarding squad with Sagar Waghela, Jay Singh, Nikhil Shelatka and Kushal Gaikwad, and Indiaâ€TMs Best Break Dancer and Redbull Athlete, Arif Chaudhary.



This was followed by the SHOCK THE WORLD Event, living up to its name with jaw-dropping feats by the Father of G-SHOCK, Kikuo Ibe showcasing the rugged durability of G-SHOCK watches, alongside the magnanimous presence of Vicky Kaushal. The night unfolded with TEAM G-SHOCK member Paradox dazzling the audience with his performance, followed by a concert featuring the sensational KR$NA and electrifying DJ sets by Kayan and OG Shez.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the event, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said, â€œSHOCK THE WORLD serves as a vibrant celebration of an iconic brand, which brings together individuals who share the spirit and enthusiasm for the legendary timepieces. This global phenomenon, which has historically served as a dynamic platform for emerging and established artists from various genres, has made its appearance in India after a successful run in 34 countries. We are honored to orchestrate G-SHOCK SHOCK THE WORLD in Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal who is a perfect embodiment of toughness, endurance and style. He truly echoes the spirit of G-SHOCK with his bold authentic choices and a relentless pursuit of excellence.



G-SHOCK is deeply committed towards the growth and empowerment of the emerging sub-cultures across the globe, and we hope our endeavors such as SHOCK THE WORLD contribute towards the advancement of the dynamic spirit of youth culture in India.â€



G-SHOCK Brand Ambassador Vicky Kaushal expressed his thoughts on this partnership. He said, "My warm wishes and congratulations to G-SHOCK on its 40th anniversary. I am honored to represent a brand that has had such a profound impact on shaping youth culture globally. The brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and its resolute 'never give up' attitude deeply resonate with me. Witnessing the energy and passion at the SHOCK THE WORLD event in Mumbai was truly exhilarating, and I look forward to embarking on this journey with G-SHOCK.â€



The Father of G-SHOCK, Kikuo Ibe, expressed his thoughts on the event, saying, â€œI am thrilled to be part of SHOCK THE WORLD in Mumbai, where I witnessed the vibrant, confident, and dynamic youth of this incredible country. The event celebrated G-SHOCK's enduring 40-year product legacy through an enigmatic fusion of sub-cultures. India, with its diverse melting pot of cultures, provides the perfect backdrop for hosting our event with the dynamic youth of the country. Meeting individuals across different genres â€“ music, dance, sports, fashion â€“ who fearlessly embrace the G-SHOCK spirit of 'dare to dream and never give up' was truly inspiring. We eagerly anticipate offering exciting experiences in India and remain committed to supporting and expanding the vibrant youth culture scene across the country.â€



Produced by Viacom 18 Live, G-SHOCK SHOCK THE WORLD offered an immersive experience to the audiences with the curated Experiential Zones, engaging attendees through our rich product history & exciting innovations, subculture inspirations and product and cultural evolution which further strengthens the ethos of absolute toughness. The G-SHOCK VAULT showcased an exclusive collection of 40th Anniversary models, iconic collaborations and milestone models which provided enthusiasts with a glimpse into the brand's evolution over the years. Some of the iconic models showcased included the first-ever G-SHOCK DW-5000C, the first thermo sensor equipped watch DW-6100, the first G-SHOCK with electro-luminescence backlight DW-6600, the first tough solar G-SHOCK DW-9300, worldâ€TMs first watch with both GPS and Radiowave time calibration signal reception GPW- 1000. The Street Culture Zone, adorned with vibrant murals and wall art, reflected the dynamic spirit of G-SHOCK. The celebration reached its zenith, symbolizing the fusion of toughness, authenticity and differentiated experience that defines G-SHOCK. The event saw enthusiastic participation and excitement as attendees witnessed the Father of G-SHOCK in India and enjoyed enthralling performances, along with F&B experiences by Impresarioâ€TMs SOCIAL & BOSS Burger.



Since its inception in 2008 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of G-SHOCK, SHOCK THE WORLD has evolved into an annual spectacle, solidifying its status as one of the most eagerly awaited street culture events. In the heart of Mumbai, SHOCK THE WORLD marked a momentous milestone in G-SHOCK's history, bringing together the brand's past, present, and future. With four decades of innovation and resilience, G-SHOCK continues to inspire and redefine the world of timekeeping.





About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.



In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibeâ€TMs unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.

