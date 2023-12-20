Zee News Introduces New Tech Show 'Out Of The Box'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee News has launched a brand new tech show â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM to provide its viewers thorough exploration of the technology space. Positioning itself as a one-stop destination for tech enthusiasts, the show features a rich blend of content that includes insights from the world of technology, discussions with industry leaders, product reviews, useful smartphone tricks and hacks, and a lot more.
â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM gets aired every Sunday at 2:30 PM on Zee News, and is hosted by Ayaz Farooqi, who has recently joined ZMCL as Lead- Tech and AI. Plans are in motion to expand it to Zee Business and Zee News' regional channels as well.
What makes â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM a one of a kind tech extravaganza is its thematic use of AI avatars, which gives the show a contemporary and futuristic feel. Thereâ€TMs a special segment featuring popular tech influencers that fosters conversations about the latest technology and trends with a pinch of humour.
The show also emphasises on educating viewers about cyber security by assisting them in defending themselves against digital threats. This aspect makes â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM not just informative but also essential viewing in today's digitally driven world.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :...
MENAFN20122023003198003206ID1107630512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.