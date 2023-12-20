Zee News Introduces New Tech Show 'Out Of The Box'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee News has launched a brand new tech show â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM to provide its viewers thorough exploration of the technology space. Positioning itself as a one-stop destination for tech enthusiasts, the show features a rich blend of content that includes insights from the world of technology, discussions with industry leaders, product reviews, useful smartphone tricks and hacks, and a lot more.



â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM gets aired every Sunday at 2:30 PM on Zee News, and is hosted by Ayaz Farooqi, who has recently joined ZMCL as Lead- Tech and AI. Plans are in motion to expand it to Zee Business and Zee News' regional channels as well.



What makes â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM a one of a kind tech extravaganza is its thematic use of AI avatars, which gives the show a contemporary and futuristic feel. Thereâ€TMs a special segment featuring popular tech influencers that fosters conversations about the latest technology and trends with a pinch of humour.



The show also emphasises on educating viewers about cyber security by assisting them in defending themselves against digital threats. This aspect makes â€ ̃Out of the Boxâ€TM not just informative but also essential viewing in today's digitally driven world.

