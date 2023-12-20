Israel Ready For New Humanitarian Pause In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Israel has expressed its readiness for another humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Hamas releasing Israeli hostages, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, Trend reports.

The Israeli President also said that the number of trucks crossing the Gaza Strip border daily could be tripled if "bureaucratic differences with Israel's partners are resolved." According to him, 200 trucks are checked at the border every day.

According to him, the Israeli side is“doing everything possible to remove the civilian population of the enclave from dangerous areas.”