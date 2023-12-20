Turkmenistan Increases Oil Production At Gumdag Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern increased oil production
at the Gumdag field by 15 percent from January through November
2023 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.
This deposit, according to an official source, is one of
Turkmenistan's oldest.
In the first eleven months of this year, the 'Gumdagnebit'
department of the Turkmennebit State Concern produced 526,300 tons
of oil at this field.
The field's wells are currently being modernized at the system
level with the introduction of modern equipment and machinery into
production.
Turkmenistan is currently working hard to diversify its energy
sector, with a particular emphasis on developing its oil-related
industries. Given the nation's vast oil reserves, this endeavor is
significant, and it includes ambitious methods for the extraction,
transportation, and export of this vital energy commodity.
According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's
hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of
oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of
oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107630503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.