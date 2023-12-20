EIB Ready To Consider Backing Azerbaijan's Green, Connectivity Goals (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) stands ready to consider financing projects,
both in the public and private sector that are in line with the
cooperation priorities between the EU and Azerbaijan, an EIB
spokesperson told Trend .
According to the source, within its EIB Global initiative, the
bank's development branch responsible for operations outside the
EU, the EIB prioritizes green energy, energy efficiency,
connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable infrastructure within
its cooperation with Azerbaijan.
"EIB Global is also ready to consider regional connectivity
projects including submarine electricity and digital connections
between the EU and the South Caucasus region, for example, the
Black Sea submarine electricity cable," the spokesperson noted.
The bank representative also pointed out that the EIB is
particularly focused on the implementation of the EU Global Gateway
Initiatives and the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern
Partnership.
"If there are projects in the country that would benefit from
our financing and meet EU policy goals and our various standards,
we are always open to considering financing those projects. We are
in regular contact with the representatives of the Government of
Azerbaijan as well as public sector counterparts regarding our
potential support to various projects," the source said.
Meanwhile, the EIB has been collaborating with Azerbaijan since
2014. Operating within the guidelines of the European Neighbourhood
Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP), and other bilateral
agreements within the EU, the bank has invested over 96 million
euros in the country. In partnership with a local bank, the EIB has
granted funding totaling 25 million euros to support over 120
enterprises.
