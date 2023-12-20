In Kramatorsk, Residents Of Multi-Storey Building Damaged By Shelling Get Gas Back On

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, has restored gas supply to residents of a high-rise building damaged by shelling.

The press service of the Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Facebook with reference to Donetskoblgaz, Ukrinform reported.

"The specialists of Kramatorsk Gas and Utility Company completed these works thanks to joint work with the Housing and Utilities Department of the Kramatorsk City Council. Now 28 subscribers have access to the energy carrier again," the statement said.

Russian drones drop causticonto Ukrainian trenches in the south - CNN

The city council also noted that after repairing flange connections, gas supply was restored to 116 apartments in two multi-storey buildings.

As reported, in November, in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, specialists of the Gas Supply and Gasification Department completed the repair of gas networks to a five-story building damaged by shelling.