Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead Shares Travel Inspiration And Giving The Gift Of A Sunny Vacation On Tipsontv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / As everyone celebrates the holidays and looks forward to the New Year, there is no better gift to share than the promise of making memories.

Jennifer Weatherhead

Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead shares how to give the gift of travel this holiday season.

Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead teamed up with VISIT FLORIDA to share information about great getaways this holiday season, including her favorite personal experiences in the Sunshine State.

"I have traveled to Florida for family adventures, trips with my girlfriends and fun for as long as I can remember, and it has always had a special place in my heart. From some of my favorite beaches in the world in St. Pete/Clearwater to the incredible food and arts scene in Miami and the adventures I've had in Tampa and Orlando, I can't think of a better place to spend time with friends, family and loved ones," said Jennifer Weatherhead.

TRAVEL THE MOST POPULAR GIFT

The best gift is not opened; it is experienced. That is why travel is a gift that creates anticipation, experiences, and memories. This holiday season, VISIT FLORIDA invites shoppers to take gift-giving from expected to extraordinary with the gift of a romantic getaway, girls' or guys' trip, or family vacation in the Sunshine State. Whether it is year-round sunshine, thrilling theme parks, beautiful beaches and thriving arts or culinary and cultural scenes you are looking for, Florida has something for everyone.

A GOOD TIME OF YEAR TO BOOK A TRIP

There are some great deals this time of year, and VISIT FLORIDA and its partners have partnered with Expedia to offer up to 25 percent off Florida hotels this holiday season. Travelers can visit Expedia/GiftFlorida for a one-stop destination for finding the best deals in the Sunshine State.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FAMILY TRAVEL

Florida is ideal for families because sunny, warm weather means getting outside is a year-round affair. With more than 825 miles of beaches, thrilling theme parks, and scenic state and national parks, Florida has something for everyone.

For indoor activities, the Frost Science Museum in Miami provides a fantastic way to engage younger ones while the IMAG History and Science Center in Fort Myers and the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg provide interactive exhibits suitable for all ages.

OPTIONS FOR TRAVELERS LOOKING FOR A LITTLE MORE ADVENTURE

Adventure seekers will find seemingly countless ways to chase a thrill, especially with 150 state parks and 15,000 miles of land and water trails begging to be explored. The state's paddling trails are an accessible way to get visitors on the water. The Great Calusa Blueway, for example, provides 190 miles of inland paddling in Lee County that welcomes all levels of kayakers. There are also bioluminescent night experiences off the coast of Cape Canaveral, where the lack of light pollution makes for some amazing paddling excursions. Just north of Gainesville, families will love stargazing and camping by the emerald blue waters of Ichetucknee Springs. Swim with the manatees in their natural habitat in Crystal River, the only place where you can legally do so in North America. And for those who think they have done it all, try kiteboarding in St. Pete, launching at either the Sunshine Skyway or Fort de Soto County Park.

For more information on how to save on Florida travel experiences, visit Expedia/GiftFlorida .

