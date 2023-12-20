Award-Winning Journalist Claudia Lombana Shares Last-Minute Holiday Gifts And Stocking Stuffers On Tipsontv

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) How Waiting Could Save Money for Savvy Shoppers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / This holiday season, most experts advise people to shop early. Of course, people will still wait until they are desperate to find a last-minute gift. Now, what consumers may not realize is that waiting can actually save money and be a gifting strategy. Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana shares some of her last-minute super-shopping secrets during the craziest shopping season in years.



Claudia Lombana

The shopping expert shares her last-minute gift ideas.



A LAST-MINUTE GIFT

Gamers love to get new games in their stockings. The new Sonic Superstars re-imagines the classic 2D Sonic high-speed side-scrolling action with 3D graphics, new Emerald powers and abilities, and new local four-player co-op. Gamers can speed through new terrain together as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy to try to stop the evil Dr. Eggman. Anyone can experience Sonic Superstars, now available both digitally and physically starting at $59.99 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Visit sonicsuperstars .

EASY LAST-MINUTE GIFT

"Stellabrate" the holidays with Stella Rosa, America's favorite imported wine. Stella Rosa's best-selling flavors even come in single-serving aluminum cans, making the perfect holiday stocking stuffer. Even take them to a holiday party. Made with natural fruit flavors, and with over nine to choose from, there is something for everyone. Stella Rosa Black is the top seller, and Stella Rosa Blueberry and Peach flavors are some more favorites. Now, "Stellabrate" convenience with award-winning Stella Rosa cans that bring the party wherever. Visit stellarosawines .

TIP FOR LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING

It is hard to stick to a budget. But one great way to avoid breaking the bank on last-minute gifts is paying over time with Affirm. Affirm allows consumers to spread the costs over time with retailers like Amazon, Priceline, SeatGeek, and many more. Plus, there are never any late or hidden fees. Select Affirm at checkout, then choose from customized bi-weekly and monthly payment plans. Affirm also helps increase purchasing power, so last-minute gift-shopping does not break the bank. To learn more, go to Affirm or check out the Affirm app.

