ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / The hottest trends for gifts in 2023 may not be what everyone would expect. That is why it helps to have a unique expert who is literally tuned in to what young adults want most this holiday. Gaming expert and actress Hailey Bright shares insights into some of the hot gifts that Millennials and Gen Z are discussing on her weekly show about video games.

Gifting and Gaming Expert Hailey Bright Shares Tips to Having a 'Bright' Holiday on TipsOnTv

One of Bright's favorite game series of all time is Tony Hawk's. It is all about challenge and skateboarding and has a whopping 20 games in the entire series. And now, two of the OG games have been remastered into Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, which are now available on Steam, bringing the iconic original games, their classic levels, pro skaters, and tricks, plus new skaters for an immersive skateboarding experience. Everyone in the family will love it. Available on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch for under $40. For more information, visit .

The perfect gift for entertainment fans is the Cinemark Movie Club. For a low monthly cost, Movie Club members enjoy one movie ticket every month that rolls over to the next month if it is not used. Also includes waived online ticketing fees, discounts on snacks and additional tickets, and other exclusive perks like early screenings, which is huge for movie fans. Gift options for up to 12 months are available, and save up to $20 when purchased at cinemark/giftmovieclub through the end of the year.

SSDs have proven to be a valuable, affordable investment for anyone with a phone, laptop or PC. Look how stylish the Beetle X31 portable SSD is. The Beetle X31 by SK hynix is the perfect holiday gift for digital enthusiasts, offering a sleek design and impressive speeds to clear out files or photo and video libraries, freeing up precious space on phones or computers. It is compatible with Windows-based PCs, Macs, tablets, iPhone 15, and Android-based smartphones, making it a versatile accessory for photographers, students, avid gamers, and content creators. For more information, visit .

Sally Beauty offers affordable, salon-quality hair products, nail products, and styling tools that make gift giving easy for the beauty lover in anyone's life this holiday season. The Ion Luxe Cordless Curling Wand is lightweight and cordless, so it is travel-friendly, the curls look beautiful and it is under $80. To keep hair healthy, strong, and manageable, the new Bondbar line with built-in bond repair is perfect for the beauty lover in anyone's life, so it is not breaking the hair or the bank. For more information, visit sallybeauty .

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

