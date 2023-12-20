The Exterior Company Launches Next Generation Leadership Program For A Prosperous Future

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / The Exterior Company, a leading name in the roofing and exterior services industry, is thrilled to introduce its innovative Next Generation Leadership (NGL) program, centered around the proven principles of success that have shaped the company. This initiative is designed to set the stage for a prosperous future by developing and empowering the next generation of leaders within the organization.

Joe Hydrick, Director of Operations, expressed his enthusiasm for the program. "At The Exterior Company, our greatest asset has always been our dedicated team. We recognize the importance of investing in our people and providing opportunities to grow and excel. Our Next Generation Leadership Program is a testament to this commitment."

The program is guided by a foundational set of rules that TEC calls "Principles for Success." Less about specific mechanics and more about work ethic, resilience, and "doing the right thing"-these principles underlay every aspect of TEC leadership. Rule #27, for example, is "Your rewards will not exceed your sacrifice." President Ryan Hoke shared his insights: "We're aiming to equip our team members with the skills they need to excel in leadership roles. What drives results in our company are things like effective communication, problem-solving through staying fluid, influential leadership, and unwavering work ethic. Subject matter will change and evolve, but Principles for Success are universal-these are the core components we'll focus on."

Steve F., a developing leader in the program, also weighed in: "Strong leadership has been part of my TEC experience from day one. I'm excited to carry this mission in our company." Developing leader Shane V.H. agrees: "The Exterior Company's principles align with what I learned as a military leader. If values and integrity are established, solutions become almost obvious. I look forward to helping keep this mindset at the forefront of our company through this program."

The program doesn't intend to forge a singular outcome for all members. "Our NGLs all display strong natural leadership qualities. Though the group is composed of various roles, skillsets, and tenures-all members have displayed success and hold strong influence," said Joe Hydrick. "Some NGLs will advance to management positions as opportunities arise. Others will find their calling as exemplary individual contributors, leading from the front. Either track is leadership, and the principles for success are equally applicable."

The first order of business will be an NGL kickoff trip to sunny San Diego in January to absorb leadership wisdom from powerhouse Jocko Willink and his team. As a highly accomplished military leader, bestselling author, and a modern-day beacon of old-school work ethic, Jocko's seminar promises to resonate with the NGLs and underpin the program mission with parallel values.

The Next Generation Leadership program will provide regular round-tables, workshops, seminars, mentorship programs, and practical project assignments, all under the guidance of existing leadership within the organization. With this approach, The Exterior Company is poised to continue its tradition of delivering top-tier roofing and exterior services while fostering a culture of growth underpinned by old-school work ethic and gratitude. Future leader Daryl B. summarizes: "To get, give. That's rule number 16."

2024 TEC Next Generation Leadership Roster:



Daryl B

Alex R

Melvin K

Kyle S

Jordan H

Steve F

Jim K

Brad G

Jeremy D

Dave A Shane VH

To learn more about The Exterior Company and its Next Generation Leadership program, please visit or contact Joe Hydrick at [email protected]

311 Harrisburg Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603



717-552-0232

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Exterior Company



