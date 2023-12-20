Commercial Vehicle Market Share, Size, Growth & Value Outlook, Industry Trends Analysis Report [2029]

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Commercial Vehicle Market to Expand at 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029; Trend for EVs to Bolster Investments Pune, India., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Market Size The global commercial vehicle market size was valued at USD 821.28 billion in 2021. The market could surge from USD 955.57 billion in 2022 to USD 1,712.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report titled,“Commercial Vehicle Market, 2022-2029.” According to the analysis, freight vehicles, including heavy and light vehicles have become sought-after to streamline business operations. Governments have triggered investments to utilize and develop freight vehicles. To illustrate, the European Union has reportedly regulated automakers to install Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and AEB in all heavy vehicles with a weight of almost 15,400 pounds. Commercial Vehicle Market Drivers & Restraints- Industrialization and Digital Transformation to Steer Growth The expansion of e-commerce could foster the commercial vehicle market share during the forecast period. Burgeoning industrialization will drive technological advancements and innovations globally. The growth of the e-commerce sector has encouraged automakers and OEMs to emphasize the production of light & heavy vehicles. Moreover, the tourism sector has become one of the major recipients of automobile, largely due to the trend for destination weddings boosting the penetration of rental vehicles. Stakeholders also expect infrastructure developments, including smart city and residential projects and the need for bridges and flyovers to trigger the vehicle demand. However, high manufacturing costs and complexity in operating advanced systems could impede the growth prospect. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.7% Commercial Vehicle Market Size 2029 Value Projection USD 1,712.44 Billion Base Year 2021 Commercial Vehicle Market Market Size in 2022 USD 955.57 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200





Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape-

Stakeholders Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Tap into Markets

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit :

Commercial Vehicle Market Segments-

Light Commercial Vehicles to Remain Dominant Due to Increased Usage in Logistics Operations

In terms of vehicle type, the market is segmented into heavy vehicle, light vehicle, and buses. The light commercial vehicle segment could account for the largest share of the global market. The growth is attributed to surging demand from the logistics sector.

Electric Vehicles to Depict Highest CAGR with Rising Demand for Autonomous Driving

With respect to fuel type, the market is segregated into electric vehicle and I.C. engine. The electric vehicle segment will expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The trend is mainly attributed to the demand for autonomous driving and the implementation of rigorous regulations on fuel economy standards.

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle Buses By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine Electric Vehicle (EV)





Get your Customized Research Report:

Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Insights-

Bullish Demand for Freight Vehicles to Boost North America Market

North America market forecast will be strong due to surging demand for freight vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Soaring demand for fleet management's long-distance operations could underpin the penetration of commercial vehicles. For instance, the rising footfall of cargo and personnel transportation will augur well for the regional growth.

Industry participants expect the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle market growth to gain traction following the rising automotive production and sales. Prominently, expanding penetration of autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will drive innovations across the region. Moreover, bullish investments in logistics and mining are expected to encourage leading companies to emphasize China and India.

Europe could account for a significant share of the global market, largely due to the trend for EV-powered vehicles. Fleet operators could inject funds into electric trucks to tap into regional markets. The expansion of EVs will bode well for the Europe market. The increasing footprint of advanced technologies will propel the market over the next few years.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Quick Buy - Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report:

Top Commercial Vehicle Companies Analyzed in Report:



Daimler AG (Germany)

PACCAR Inc. (U.S.)

Hino (Japan)

Scania (Sweden)

Tata Motors (India)

Navistar International Corp (U.S.)

BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China)

AB Volvo (Sweden) Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact:

Shortage of Semiconductors Prompted Demand-Supply Gap

The automobile market grappled with the demand-supply gap largely due to a shortage of semiconductors. To illustrate, Ford reportedly reduced the F-150 truck production in Q2 2020 while Toyota decided to cut annual production by 40% in 2021, mainly due to a semiconductor shortage. Robust government policies could provide impetus to the industry outlook. Notably, the U.S. government passed the CHIPS Act in 2021 and Europe came up with the European Chips Act to propel the domestic chip production.

Notable Industry Development:

February 2022- Paccar revealed 18-speed automated manual transmissions for Peterbilt, Kenworth.

Speak To Our Analyst:

Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Technological Developments

Distribution of Commercial Vehicle Market (in Value & Volume)

Impact of COVID-19

Global Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine

Electric Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Buses

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine

Electric Vehicle (E.V.)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Buses

Market Analysis – By Country (Value & Volume)

1 Vehicle Type

Canada

By Vehicle Type

Mexico

By Vehicle Type

Europe Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine

Electric Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Buses

Market Analysis – By Country (Value & Volume)

U.K.

By Vehicle Type

Germany

By Vehicle Type

France

By Vehicle Type

Rest of Europe

By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine

Electric Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Buses

Market Analysis – By Country (Value & Volume)

China

By Vehicle Type

Japan

By Vehicle Type

India

By Vehicle Type

South Korea

By Vehicle Type

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Vehicle Type

Rest of The World Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

I.C. Engine

Electric Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Buses

Competitive Analysis



Key Industry Developments



Global Market Share Analysis (2021)



Competition Dashboard



Comparative Analysis – Major Players



Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))





Paccar Inc. (Washington, U.S.)





Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)





Scania (Södertälje, Sweden)





Tata Motors (Mumbai, India)





AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)





Hino Motors (Tokyo, Japan)





Navistar International Corporation (Illinois, U.S.)





Toyota Motor Corporation (Aichi, Japan) BYD (Shenzhen, China)

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Steering Column Control Module Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Commercial Vehicle Automotive Thermal System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Electric Vehicle (EV) Insurance Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Bicycle Lights Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Wireless charging for EV Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Connected Tire Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Boat Rental Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Automotive Bushing Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...