Marimekko and UNIQLO reunite for a new limited-edition collaboration collection

Finnish design house Marimekko and UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, will launch a new limited-edition collaboration collection in early 2024. The collection combines Marimekko's art of printmaking with UNIQLO LifeWear of simple and high-quality everyday clothing. The capsule celebrates warm, joyful dressing for a vibrant New Year and will be available in UNIQLO stores and at uniqlo in all markets from 1 January 2024 onward. The launch date differs from country to country.

“We are excited to reunite with UNIQLO for this new limited-edition collaboration collection that brings together Marimekko's art of printmaking with Uniqlo's commitment to create high-quality clothing that is functional and democratic for everyone's daily lifestyle. Limited-edition brand collaborations with wide global reach increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets. We believe that this collaboration is a great opportunity to introduce Marimekko to large new audiences around the world – and to offer customers something fun and surprising,” says Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, Chief Marketing Officer of Marimekko.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Marimekko once again. The latest line combines UNIQLO's signature simplicity with Marimekko's beautiful prints inspired by Nordic nature and wildlife. The collection is designed to be enjoyed with family and friends and is perfect for staying warm. I hope everyone can enjoy this special collection available for a limited time only,” comments Yukihiro Katsuta, Head of Research & Development, UNIQLO.

The limited-edition collection offers head-to-toe warmth with UNIQLO's winter signatures featuring Marimekko's world-renowned prints: Kivet, Kissapöllö, and Seireeni by Maija Isola, along with Hattara by Pentti Rinta. Each pattern, inspired by Nordic nature, echoes a serene winter landscape in pearl grays, muted gold, and timeless black.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko's international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with UNIQLO has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in the Asia-Pacific region in the second and third quarter of 2023.

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.77 trillion yen for the 2023 fiscal year ending August 31, 2023 (US $18.92 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2023 rate of $1 = 146.2 yen), Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. Its corporate statement is Changing Clothes, Changing Conventional Wisdom. Change the World.

Today UNIQLO has a total of more than 2,400 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit