Rs 59 Cr Fraud Through ‘Fly-By-Night’ Operation By J&K Investment Company

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) In a 'fly-by-night operation', a fraudulent investment company has allegedly duped depositors of over Rs 59 crore in J&K on the promise of doubling their investment in 15 days.

Police said on Wednesday,“Taking cognizance of a complaint, Cyber Police Kashmir has registered a case vide FIR number 39/2023 under sections 66D of IT Act and 429 of IPC against the operators of 'Curative Survey Agency' which has fraudulently collected a huge amount of money from the people in J&K on the false promise of 'doubling their investment in 15 days'.

“Subsequently, the directors have allegedly disappeared, absconding with crores of rupees.”

During the last two days, social media platforms were agog with complaints against the company.

Frustrated depositors had been demanding action against the fraudsters.

More details were awaited

--IANS

