Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today, December 19, a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, de-escalation, and ceasefire.

His Excellency stressed the necessity of opening sustainable humanitarian corridors to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.