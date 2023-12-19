Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today, December 19, a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, de-escalation, and ceasefire.
His Excellency stressed the necessity of opening sustainable humanitarian corridors to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.
MENAFN19122023000063011010ID1107630298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.