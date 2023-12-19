               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BJP MLC’S SUV Has UP Registration Number, Chassis From Assam


12/19/2023 11:15:20 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) In a strange incident, a high-end sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Umesh Kumar Dwivedi has been found with a registration number of Meerut district, while the chassis fitted in it originated from Assam.

The incident came to light when Jitumoni Kotoki, a resident of Assam, posted a video on social media asserting that the chassis number in the MLC's car belonged to his father, Atul Chandra from Dibrugarh.

He claimed that the tampered chassis installed in the MLC's vehicle was cut from a vehicle sold for scrap in Assam.

The vehicle's number is registered under Faisal, a resident of Meerut.

The discovery raised concerns about the possibility of the vehicle being stolen.

Dwivedi expressed surprise over the matter and stated:“I will file a complaint with the police to initiate a thorough investigation into this entire matter.”

--IANS

amita/ksk

MENAFN19122023000231011071ID1107630146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search