Two Arrested In Delhi For Killing Man Over Rs 400

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Two men killed a person in northeast Delhi's Welcome area after robbing him of Rs 400 and a mobile phone, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the two have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Shehzad (20) and Tahir (36), both residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome area and they had killed the man for just Rs 400 and a mobile phone in a robbery bid.

The official said that on Tuesday at 7:55 a.m, information was received in the Welcome police station regarding a dead body of a male on the road near Community Centre, West Gorakh Park.

Upon reaching the spot, the deceased was found lying under a quilt on the roadside.

“There were four stab injuries marks on his body -- one on the left side of neck and three on the chest, both side,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The deceased was identified as Vijay (26), a resident of Seelampur. The officials said that he was presently unemployed and was dependent on his three sisters to give him money, as their parents had passed away.

The DCP said that during the probe, the CCTV footage showed that Vijay arrived at the scene at about 11:29 p.m. on Monday.

He sat huddled at different locations, before lying under a quilt. It seems that he sustained injuries before 11:29 p.m. and died sometime during the night.

“All suspected vehicles seen passing by the spot were checked and the team zeroed down on an e-rickshaw. The team fanned out and soon identified the suspected e-rickshaw and found that one Shehzad had been driving it,” said the DCP.

Shehzad was apprehended, who on interrogation admitted that he along with his friend Tahir were in the e-rickshaw, when they took one passenger, Vijay from Seelampur Chowk.

“On their way to the Janata Flat, Welcome, they stopped the e-rickshaw at a by-lane, near Community Hall, and robbed the passenger of his mobile phone and money, Rs 400, after threatening him with a knife. When he resisted, they stabbed him on his chest and neck before pushing him out and driving away,” said the DCP.

“The robbed mobile phone, SIM card, blood-stained clothes worn by the accused and the e-rickshaw used in the commission of crime, all have been recovered from the accused persons,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb