King, In Phone Call, Congratulates Egypt President On Reelection

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday, congratulated Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on reelection.

His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Egypt, expressing keenness to continue advancing them and expanding prospects for further cooperation, according to a Royal Court statement.

The phone call covered the importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, for the benefit of the two countries' interests and in service of Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause

The King expressed his best wishes to President Sisi as he continues to lead Egypt towards further progress and prosperity, the statement said