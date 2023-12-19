War Dampens Christmas Celebrations, Calls For Peace Amid Solidarity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In times of war and destruction, Christmas celebrations have been muted, with intensifying prayers for Palestinians enduring the horrible consequences of war, said Founder and Executive Director of the Jordanian Interfaith Coexistence Research Centre Father Nabil Haddad on Tuesday.

“We cannot celebrate amid the ongoing season of violence and destruction, not because we dislike joyful moments... but due to respect and showing solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza which stems from our Jordanian traditions,” Haddad told The Jordan Times.



Major Christmas markets, celebrations and festivities have been cancelled, said Haddad.



The winter holiday is to be centered on prayers for peace to the land of peace, and celebrations will be limited within religious services, he added.

Noting that amid the holiday season, there are no appeals for a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza.

However, he said that the grief associated with the loss of people, the intensive bombardments of holy sites and places of worship in the enclave, along with the horrific injustice and savage brutality perpetrated against Palestinians, is a reminder to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

“We are mourning and sad, but our desire for peace is strong,” Haddad stressed.



“There cannot be a celebration when our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip are being killed, wounded and displaced,” Linda Naber, an organiser of a local Christmas market told The Jordan Times.



She added that the raging war has not quenched the holiday's sparkle, rather it has emphasised the importance of praying more for the people living in war-torn Gaza.



Essa Hadadin, a business owner said that all winter holiday celebrations will be held at home; no celebrations to be organised.



“All we want for Christmas is a ceasefire and peace,” he expressed.