A1 Group upgraded by Moody's from Baa1 to A3, outlook stable

19.12.2023 / 21:09 CET/CEST

The international rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the credit rating of A1 Group from Baa1 to A3 with a stable outlook earlier today. On top of Standard & Poor's and Fitch, with the latest upgrade of Moody's, A1 Group is now A rated by all three major credit rating agencies.



According to Moody's the upgrade was driven by the sustainably reduced leverage, supported by a better than expected operating performance and a solid track record operating under a conservative financial policy.

Alejandro Plater and Thomas Arnoldner, the Management Board of A1 Group, agree:“The upgrade reflects a consistent history of adhering to the strong execution of our strategy, a prudent financial policy and resilient results in a challenging environment.”









