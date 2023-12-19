|
A1 Group upgraded by Moody's from Baa1 to A3, outlook stable
A1 Group upgraded by Moody's from Baa1 to A3, outlook stable
The international rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the credit rating of A1 Group from Baa1 to A3 with a stable outlook earlier today. On top of Standard & Poor's and Fitch, with the latest upgrade of Moody's, A1 Group is now A rated by all three major credit rating agencies.
According to Moody's the upgrade was driven by the sustainably reduced leverage, supported by a better than expected operating performance and a solid track record operating under a conservative financial policy.
Alejandro Plater and Thomas Arnoldner, the Management Board of A1 Group, agree:“The upgrade reflects a consistent history of adhering to the strong execution of our strategy, a prudent financial policy and resilient results in a challenging environment.”
