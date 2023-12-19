Solution In Sudan Must Be Civilian-Led: Washington

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United States has emphasized that the solution in Sudan must be civilian-led, asserting that the only way forward is to recognize that Sudan's future belongs to civilians. The US embassy in Khartoum said in a statement on Tuesday that the message is clear:“The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Army must stop the fighting and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and respect human rights.”

It added that Washington will continue to work to end the fighting, as it stands by the Sudanese people and their aspirations for a democratic state.

The Sudanese people were denied a future of freedom when the conflict between the army and the RSF broke out.

In a related context, eyewitnesses and a source from the RSF said that the RSF entered on Monday evening into the center of Wad Madani, the capital of the Gezira state in central Sudan, after they crossed the Hantop Bridge from the east bank of the Blue Nile to the west.

The source said that the RSF on Tuesday morning took over the headquarters of the secretariat of the Gezira state government, the headquarters of the First Infantry Division, and the headquarters of the army command in the state.

The RSF gained full control of Wad Madani and established bases at the entrances to the city, he said, adding that they were deployed in the first section of the city, which leads to Sinnar province, which borders the island in the southeast.

The source stated that the army forces withdrew to Sennar province after violent clashes last night that lasted until the early hours of the morning. Witnesses confirmed this and said that violent clashes occurred between the army and the rapid support forces in the southern and western neighborhoods of the city of Wad Madani.

The army did not comment on the RSF's takeover of its headquarters in Wad Madani.