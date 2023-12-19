ACE Award Plays Important Role In Building Integrity, Transparency

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tashkent deputy mayor Sharof Rakhmanov, who is also head of Uzbekistan's Investment and Foreign Trade Department, has asserted that Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award provides additional incentive to fight corruption and plays an important role in building integrity in the society.

When honest initiatives are recognised and supported, he said, they create powerful mechanism for motivating members of the society and government officials to behave ethically.

Rakhmanov said that awards serve not only to provide financial rewards, but also as a form of social recognition and respect, and create a positive image among citizens, strengthen trust in institutions, increase the legitimacy of governments, in addition to serving as an example for others, creating a culture of zero tolerance for corruption.

The official said that the award creates a powerful incentive for government officials and public figures to effectively resist corruption, adding that this will in turn lead to improvement in the investment climate, as fair business conditions will attract more foreign investment and help create favourable conditions for the sustainable and comprehensive development.

He highlighted that the fight against corruption also contributes to the efficient use of public resources, creating the basis for sustainable economic growth.

Rakhmanov added that increasing the citizens trust in institutions and strengthening the rule of law will contribute to social stability and development of civil society.

The official said that in recent years, Tashkent and Doha have fostered collaborative efforts in diverse sectors, adding that the co-operation extends to investment ventures, real estate development, logistics initiatives and hospitality industry.

He said that the co-operation agreement signed in June this year between Tashkent and Doha represents a significant milestone and solidifies their commitment to multifaceted collaboration, in addition to further reinforcing the ties between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Rakhmanov added that Qatari companies such as Qatari Diar, Al Mirqab Capital and Aamal Holding are actively working on implementing large investment projects in Tashkent.

He said that a delegation from Tashkent City Municipality is taking part in the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, underscoring their proactive approach to finding new avenues of co-operation with Qatari companies and reinforces the commitment to strengthening ties.

The official said that the co-operation between Uzbekistan and Qatar opens up exciting opportunities, with new projects in the horizon, notably the New Tashkent City Project, which envisions a modern urban development, the Yangihayot Technopark Project which is aimed at fostering innovation and technological advancements, alongside the Daryoboyi Business City Project designed to facilitate thriving business activities.

MENAFN19122023000067011011ID1107630056