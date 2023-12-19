               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amiri Guard, French Republican Guard Sign Memorandum Of Understanding


12/19/2023 11:03:09 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Guard signed a memorandum of understanding with the French Republican Guard, regarding enhancing co-operation in the military fields. The memorandum was signed on the Qatari side by HE the Commander of the Amiri Guard Lieutenant-General Hazza bin Khalil al-Shahwani, and on the French side by Commander of the French Republican Guard Brigadier General Charles Antoine Thomas.

