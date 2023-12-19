Award Boosts Global Awareness To Combat Corruption: Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several winners of 7th edition of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award have expressed their pride in receiving the award, which has gained international recognition and is aimed at enhancing the international community's awareness of the importance of combating corruption and supporting development issues worldwide.

The winners commended Qatar's efforts in eradicating corruption.

Dr Suncana Roksandic of Croatia, the winner in the category of Academic Research and Education, stressed that this Award will empower her in her future research and educational journey in combating corruption.

She expressed her pride in winning such an international award, which will motivate her to continue academic and research excellence.

Jose Ugaz of Peru, the winner in the category of Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, said that corruption threatens the stability of societies, hampers developmental progress, and damages the resources and capabilities of people.

Shantanu Guha Rai of India, winner in the Safeguarding Sports from Corruption category, expressed his pride in receiving this prestigious international award.

He affirmed that it would facilitate his task in uncovering corruption.

Waihiga Mwaura, a journalist based in Kenya and the second winner in the Safeguarding Sports from Corruption category, said that it was fantastic to be at the event.

He added that he was learning a lot, and that he is looking forward to doing greater things in the future through investigative journalism.

Phil Mason of the United Kingdom, the winner of the award in the Innovation/Investigative Journalism category, noted Qatar's efforts in supporting initiative holders and activists in the field of combating corruption worldwide.

He said that being an anti-corruption practitioner can be a very lonely job, and that it's very rare to get recognition like this, adding that he was very pleased and humbled to be a recipient of this award.

Similarly, Clare Rewcastle Brown of the United Kingdom, who also won the Award in the Innovation/Investigative Journalism category, expressed her pride and gratitude for winning this prestigious award in recognition of her efforts in combating corruption.

She said that she was honoured and grateful to have won it.

Brown added that it is extremely important to people like herself, who seek to expose corruption, that they get the kind of validation that this high level award offers on the international stage.

Damaris Aswa of Kenya, winner in the Youth Creativity and Engagement category, stressed that the award serves as an inspiration for young people and local community leaders to continue their efforts in combating corruption globally.

She said that the award means a lot to her, especially as a young person because it creates inspiration to herself and other young people out there, and especially grassroots community leaders who are doing incredible work to fight corruption around the world.

