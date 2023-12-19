Al-Kaabi Says QND An Exceptional Opportunity To Celebrate Nation's Achievements

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi has affirmed that the National Day of Qatar carries a deep symbolism represented in the cohesion between the various groups and their leadership in an embodiment of unity and pride in ancient history and a promising vision for the future.

He added that this cherished occasion represents an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the nation's achievements and to express loyalty and gratitude to the wise leadership.

He said that it is an important occasion that embodies the strong will of the Qatari people to face challenges and build the future, through a safe and stable society governed by the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law. It also represents an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring the continuation of good living standards for its people, generation after generation, as drawn up by the Qatar National Vision 2030, and which was launched by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, he added.

His Excellency said that while this vision works to instil the spirit of belonging and citizenship, National Day comes as a national melting pot in which the spirit of pride and sacrifice that every Qatari man and woman shares, merges with the sense of belonging to the land of our forefathers that was strengthened by the late Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, who united the people of the country and worked to deepen their connection to the land and their cohesion and unity.

He added that as we cherish the precious occasion, we renew our pledge and loyalty to Qatar for a better future and more glory and exaltation under the wise leadership of HH the Amir.

His Excellency pointed out that people remain the focus and the centre of efforts throughout the history of Qatar. Starting with the efforts of the late Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani to unite the tribes and give the people of Qatar a sense of pride and the ability to defend themselves and their land, and passing through all the rulers of the country who succeeded each other over 145 years of economic, social and political growth, the Qatari citizens remained the most important factor for planning and work.

He said that in continuation of this great legacy, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has worked, since the first day of assuming the reins of power from His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, to enhance the achievements of the State and the gains of the Qatari citizen. This is in continuation of the journey he began when he was the Heir Apparent, when he laid the foundations for promoting development and launched a roadmap aimed at transforming Qatar by 2030 into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring the continuation of decent living for its people. His Highness provided a general framework for developing comprehensive national strategies and plans, and stressed through the vision on balancing between achievements that lead to economic growth and the country's human and natural resources.

He pointed out that His Highness had affirmed in his first speech to the Qatari people, at the beginning of the reign, that Qatar's interest is in its people, society, economy, politics and cultural identity which were also top priorities. He also stressed Qatar's Gulf identity and its belonging to its Arab surroundings, the Islamic world, humanity and the international community. Therefore, His Highness's directives, his daily follow-up of various issues and developments, and his wise directives has worked to combine efforts to achieve everything that guarantees the elements of pride, dignity and wellbeing, and the factors of success, development and progress.

His Excellency highlighted the continuation of the renaissance under the leadership of His Highness, which included various aspects of economic, social, cultural issues and which has also made Qatar a model to be emulated. Qatari achievements were embellished by hosting the most important event on the global sporting calendar, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which all analysts and observers considered as the most successful and distinguished tournament.

