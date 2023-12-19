Food And Beverages Disinfection Market Size Projected To Surge USD 29.44 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 7.43%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Food and beverages disinfection market size is anticipated to grow from USD 14.38 Billion to USD 29.44 Billion in 10 years. Growing incidence of food-borne illnesses is the main driver of market revenue expansion. The increasing population, the expansion of industrialization, and the rapid advancement of technology are all factors contributing to market growth.

Key Insight of the Food And Beverages Disinfection Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.62% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.62% over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising meat consumption is predicted to increase market demand for food and beverage disinfection products. China, India, and Japan are among the nations experiencing significant growth as a result of rising consumer demand for foods strong in protein and with unique flavours. This is having an impact on the regional market for foods and beverages disinfection.



The ultra violet system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.73% over the projected period in the food and beverages disinfection market.



The ultra violet system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.73% in the food and beverages disinfection market. This is because the procedure provides quick bacterial and microbiological growth inactivation and disinfection. Many advantages of this procedure include chemical-free disinfection, one-time installation that takes less time, and low-skilled occupations. The food and beverage sectors as well as the drinking water sector make extensive use of the UV system. Because of how convenient, low maintenance, non-toxic, and affordable this technique is.



Over the projected period, the packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.26% in the food and beverages disinfection market.



Over the forecasted period, the packaging segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.26% in the food and beverages disinfection market. Hazardous microorganisms including yeasts, bacteria, and fungi need to be completely eliminated before food is packaged. The dry, chemical-free method of UVC disinfection, which reduces germ burden by 99.9%, is anticipated to fuel this segment's revenue growth. This is particularly crucial in facilities that handle milk and in the bottling of beverages.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing need for non-thermal disinfection methods



A primary driver of the market's revenue growth is the increasing need for non-thermal disinfection techniques. Processing food without using heat is safe, sustainable, and kind to the environment. Processing food at room temperature reduces the possibility of harming important food ingredients since it necessitates killing bacteria on food that receives little to no heat. Moreover, non-thermal processing methods manage every food category, including fruits, vegetables, legumes, spices, meat, seafood, and others, which is driving the market's revenue growth. In non-thermal preservation systems, mechanical, electromagnetic, light, or electric energy renders microorganisms dormant. They often give little processed fruit and vegetables with superior flavour and freshness while preserving components that are excellent for consumers by avoiding heat processing alterations. Consumer demand for high-quality, naturally occurring, preservative-free, safe, pathogen-free products with extended shelf lives is making F&B disinfection more and more important. High pressure processing is one of the non-thermal techniques that is most commonly used. Furthermore, throughout the projected year, it is expected that growing demand for disinfection-which employs chemical agents and physical techniques to reduce the quantity of germs in the environment to a level that is not harmful to food safety-will propel market revenue growth.



Restraint: Implementing appropriate process management



Maintaining proper process control may be necessary to limit the rise of market income. Water is refined using a chemical known as sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), which is then widely utilised for surface cleaning and water purification. Administration of NaOCI has several detrimental impacts on health. Furthermore, breathing in aerosols containing sodium hypochlorite puts one at risk for sore throats and coughing. Consuming NaOCI may result in burning in the stomach, itching throats, coughing, loose stools, and heaving. High costs associated with raw materials and operations could further restrict market revenue development.



Some of the major players operating in the food and beverages disinfection market are:



. CCL Pentasol

. Entaco

. Xylem

. Evoqua Water Technologies

. Halma

. UV-Guard Australia

. Trojan Technologies

. Toshiba

. Evonik

. Solvay



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



. Chlorine Compounds

. Carboxylic Acid

. Ozone Oxidation System

. Hydrogen Peroxide & Peroxyacid

. Ultra Violet System



By Application:



. Processing

. Packaging

. Surfaces

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



