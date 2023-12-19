CNH Brands Dominate At Farm Machine 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH is proud to have taken home the most medals at the Farm Machine 2024 awards. The awards, formerly known as Machine of the Year, celebrate the best Ag inventions of the season. They were announced at the Agritechnica show in Hanover, Germany – the world's largest agricultural industry event.

“I want to thank our team for representing CNH and our brands so well. These continued industry recognitions confirm that our R&D investments and commitment to Be the Best are delivering customer inspired innovations that make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for our customers,” said Scott W. Wine, CEO at CNH .

The New Holland CR11 won in the Combine Harvesters category. The brand's latest and most advanced combine harvester was unveiled at Agritechnica. It has been developed to provide higher productivity with minimal grain loss, improved residue management, and more automation. All of this aims to reduce the total cost of grain harvesting to zero. It will be produced at the company's Center of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium.

The New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG tractor was awarded in the Upper Class Tractor category. It is the latest addition to the brand's alternative fuels tractor portfolio. The tractor features an evolution of the existing methane-fueled engine for the T6 line-up to match the higher horsepower and performance of the T7 range. Production for the T7.270 Methane Power tractor is set to start in the second half of 2024 at the company's Alternative Fuels Center of Excellence in Basildon, United Kingdom.

The Case IH Farmall 75C Electric was named best Compact Tractor at the awards. This model is part of CNH's first electric drive tractor platform where we have introduced the industry's first fully electric tractor with autonomous features.

Winning these awards is a testament to CNH's tried and true commitment to sustainable innovation and to the future of farming.