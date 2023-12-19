COVID-19 To Play Spoilsport Ahead Of Christmas, New Year? THESE States Have Issued Advisories For Revellers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Just ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the new JN.1 COVID-19 strain has prompted several states in India to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the infections. India's COVID-19 situation remains under control, with an active caseload of 1,970 as of Tuesday. However, states across the country, including Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka have been put on alert READ: WHO classifies JN.1 as 'variant of interest' amid sharp uptick in Covid-19 casesOn Monday, the Centre asked states and UTs to maintain constant vigil amid the uptick in respiratory illness cases and the detection of the JN.1 variant of the coronavirus in the country. Considering the upcoming festive season, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant said states should put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of transmission of the disease's list of states on alert and what measures have they taken so far:KeralaIndia's first JN.1 case was detected in a sample taken from a 79-year-old woman in Kerala with mild symptoms on December 8. The Kerala health minister was quoted by PTI as saying that the JN.1 omicron variant was confirmed in only one sample and that person was cured READ: COVID-19 Update: India records 260 new cases, total active at 1,828According to the Hindustan Times, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said elderly people and those with severe illnesses must take precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19. She even asked the public not to panic or spread fear in the wake of the rise in infections. \"(There's) No need to worry. We are keenly monitoring the situation. But we should be alert. People with comorbidities should be taken care of,\" she said on Monday a bid to prevent any spread of the virus, she said instructions were issued for testing of those showing symptoms and to send their samples for genomic sequencing. Besides that, the number of COVID tests was increased and adequate stock of protective gear and medicines was ensured, she said.

In a high-level meeting, directions were issued to provide special facilities for COVID patients, ensure availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals and to treat infected persons who are not serious in the districts itself without referring them to medical colleges case of a patient testing positive for COVID, it was directed that the treatment should be ensured at the treating hospital itself. There are 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds and 937 ventilator ICU beds available in the state, according to the statement READ: Singapore health ministry issues travel advisory as COVID-19 cases rise; India braced for JN.1 variantKarnataka> The Karnataka government ordered people over 60 years of age, those with heart and kidney diseases, and those with fever, phlegm, and colds to wear masks compulsorily amid the JN.1 subvariant scare.> The government also asked people to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.> The Karnataka government instructed authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be vigilant, and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of COVID-19 cases.> \"All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early,\" the Karnataka government's circular said. It added that these people should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.> Good personal hygiene maintenance including frequent hand washing, is necessary, the circular further said.> When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask was advised.> When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation, the advisory said in Delhi advised people to wear masks, avoid gatherings and maintain a healthy diet. With Christmas and the New Year approaching, doctors at some hospitals in the city asked people to exercise extra caution.\"We are advising people to wear masks, patients to use inhalers and avoid stepping out as much as possible...,\" Senior consultant at Metro Hospital Saibal Chakravorty was quoted by PTI as saying READ: Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: From symptoms to precautions; here's all you need to knowTelanganaThe Telangana government issued an alert to all hospitals and also issued an advisory regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus, PTI reported. The Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) of Gandhi Hospital said there are no cases of JN.1 variant in Telangana READ: Why NIV Pune study on presence of Covid virus in urine samples is important\"Our state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness we need to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks and keep medication ready,\" Dr M Raja Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital in Telangana told ANI people to exercise caution, Rao said:> People should take care, especially people with comorbidities, elderly people above 65 years, children, pregnant women, patients with diabetes, hypertension, cardiac problems, kidney problems- among these people the severity of the virus is more.

> When these people are going to crowded places, they should wear masks, maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. This will ensure less spread from person to person. In overcrowded places wear masks, especially elderly people. This will ensure less spread Uttarakhand government was put on high alert. It issued an advisory for all districts and hospitals in the state, emphasising every possible effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 health secretary instructed all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to adhere to the guidelines for COVID-19 prevention in hospitals. Additionally, respiratory, lung, and heart patients should be closely monitored, and individuals with influenza cases should be tested in the state were instructed to enter all information about such patients into the Integrated Health Information Platform portal. Furthermore, there was an emphasis on raising awareness about respiratory hygiene among the public health department in Rajasthan held a review meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, directed officials to monitor the patients suffering from cold and respiratory diseases coming to the medical institutions of the state.\"The patients should be continuously monitored and samples should be taken for testing as required. She also directed to upload the patients' information on the health portal daily,\" said an official statement issued on Tuesday.d



