Israel-Hamas War Day 75: Baby Girl, Born During War, Died In Israeli Airstrike Hezbollah Rockets Attacked | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) airstrikes have continued to annihilate Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7. The UN Security Council struggled to find a unified voice on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts neared collapse and global economic fallout spread. According to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry, Israeli forces have killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children are 10 updates on the Israel-Gaza war:Israeli president Isaac Herzog said during a briefing Tuesday with foreign ambassadors that Israel is“ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages\".Modi and Netanyahu discuss Israel-Hamas conflict and maritime securityA UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire was postponed again on Tuesday, as members wrangled over wording. The United States had vetoed a previous ceasefire resolution in the council Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.“Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic,\" PM Modi tweeted on X, formerly Twitter UN estimates that 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million residents are displaced. Homes have been destroyed, forcing many into overcrowded shelters as they struggle to find cooking fuel, food, water, and medical care.A top concern for many Israelis remains the fate of the 129 hostages still held in Gaza after 80 were freed last month in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners College early applications drop 17% from last yearAccording to the Israeli Army, 132 troops have been killed in Gaza since its ground invasion began in late October Israeli army has suspended a group of soldiers recorded smoking a water pipe and joking in front of Palestinians who were detained and blindfolded 'ready for another humanitarian pause' in Gaza, but Hamas only open to...A baby girl, al-Amira Aisha -“Princess Aisha\", who was born during the war, didn't complete her third week before she was killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday Jerry Seinfeld has visited an Israeli kibbutz that was overrun by Hamas militants on 7 October. Seinfeld visited the burnt-out homes of Kibbutz Be'eri, which was one of the hardest hit in the Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 people and saw roughly 240 taken hostage Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem filed a petition with the Israeli Supreme Court seeking immediate access to the Gaza Strip for the international media War Day 74: US vows support for Israel as calls mount for ceasefireA quasi-independent review board is recommending that Facebook parent company Meta overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts“informing the world about human suffering on both sides” of the Israel-Hamas war.

