From FDI Surge To Low Npas... IMF Hails India In Yearend Review

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's economic achievements and the positive outlook from the IMF underscore the country's determination to navigate challenges and pursue sustainable growth in the coming years.

The IMF's year-end assessment attributes India's strong performance and financial stability to prudent macroeconomic policies and ongoing reforms.

India sets an ambitious target to lower its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26, indicating a robust financial turnaround, says IMF

India anticipates a significant economic boom with a projected growth rate of 6.3%. The job market demonstrates robust growth, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, says IMF

Initiatives like Make in India, flourishing services exports, and reduced oil import expenses contribute to a huge reduction in imports. CAD may improve to 1.8% of GDP in FY2023/24

India achieves a significant milestone in merchandise trade with exports soaring to $460.6 billion in 2024-25, indicating substantial progress.

India attracts global capital as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reaches $44.4 billion in 2024-25, showcasing the country's robust economic prospects.

The IMF acknowledges India's foundational digital public infrastructure and a strong government infrastructure program as key drivers sustaining economic growth.

The IMF commends Indian authorities for their prudent macroeconomic policies and reforms, resulting in a resilient economy amid global challenges.

India's 2023 G20 presidency is recognized by the IMF as a demonstration of the country's crucial role in advancing multilateral policy priorities globally.

India excels in sustained bank credit growth, low NPAs, enhanced labour market, rising female workforce, and significant strides in health, education and agricultural reforms.