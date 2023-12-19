American Premier League Exclusive: 'Salute' Star Sheldon Cottrell On New Celebration, US Pitches & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable during the ongoing American Premier League 2023, West Indian cricket star Sheldon Cottrell shared insights into his experience playing in the American Premier League, playing in American weather conditions and pitches, discussed how this tournament would help him for the next year's T20 World Cup and also reflected upon his iconic salute celebration.

How does it feel to be a part of the American Premier League?

Sheldon: It's a good feeling, I mean it's the start of a wonderful tournament, I think it has gotten off to a

tremendous start and the guys are looking forward to it, I am looking forward to the rest of the tournament. It's a wonderful feeling.

How was the experience playing at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland? Will the experience of playing in American conditions help you prepare better for the upcoming T20 World Cup?

Sheldon: Most definitely, the weather won't be the same in the summer back home, playing in these conditions will help. It's a wonderful stadium, it's developing, it's more crowd-friendly, it has been wonderful so far, I mean in these kinds of tournaments and these pitches can only spell good for the cricket. We can take a look at the wickets and learn from these playing conditions, we can adapt better to these kinds of pitches for the World Cup, so it's a very good preparation.

Sheldon we love your salute celebration. Do you have any special celebrations in store for the American Premier League?



Sheldon: Currently working on it but definitely something new coming in this tournament."

Also Read:

American Premier League 2023: When to watch, venues, live streaming details and more

Also Read:

American Premier League 2023: Captains, fixtures, venues and more