Bengaluru Police Nab Chittoor Gang Involved In PG Laptop Thefts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Yeshwantpur station police in Bengaluru have apprehended three individuals, including relatives, suspected of breaking into paying guest accommodations during the early hours and pilfering laptops and mobile phones. The accused, identified as Prabhu from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, his cousin Yuvraj, and Selvaraj from Tamil Nadu, the alleged receiver of stolen goods, were detained.



Authorities seized 50 laptops and 7 mobile devices of various brands valued at ₹16 lakh from the arrested trio. The investigation remains ongoing to trace four additional individuals involved in the crime who are currently at large.

The Chittoor gang's intrusion into PGs:

Prabhu and Yuvraj, hailing from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, reportedly operated as cousins engaged in theft to secure quick money. These relatives collaborated with a group of four or five friends to carry out robberies of mobiles and laptops from paying guest accommodations. Authorities disclosed that the stolen items were channelled through Selvaraj for disposal.

The modus operandi of the Chittoor gang involved commuting to Bengaluru from Chittoor via bus and train. Subsequently, they scouted PG areas during the day, selecting their targets. Under the cover of darkness, they would return to these PGs, executing their thefts. Their activities had been troubling the Yeshwantpur PGs for a considerable period. Officials revealed that the accused had been actively involved in PG thefts within the city for the past three years, as uncovered during the ongoing investigation.