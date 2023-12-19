Aloha Urges Online Shoppers To Stay Vigilant This Holiday Season With Top 10 Tips For Online Shopping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cyber Christmas Grinches Alert

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the festive season approaches, Aloha Browser ('Aloha'), a leading privacy browser and advocate for online privacy and user freedom, is reminding and urging online shoppers to be extra cautious as the holiday season draws closer because of the dramatically heightened risk of cyber criminal activity that comes with it.Cyber criminals at Christmas are dubbed by Aloha as 'Cyber Christmas Grinches'. Just like“The Grinch,” author Dr. Seuss's cranky and solitary character who attempts to thwart the public's Christmas by stealing Christmas gifts and so forth, cyber criminals are looking to exploit online shoppers' festive excitement and vulnerability, and the inevitable spike in online shopping. These Cyber Christmas Grinches also love to sneak into our inboxes, social platforms and newsfeeds and spoil our Christmas cheer.According to many cybersecurity studies and reports, Christmas is a prime time for cyber criminals to exploit unsuspecting online shoppers. A study by Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report reviewed cyber criminal activity post-Christmas 2022 and found that a third of Americans take more risks when shopping online during the holiday season, and the same number have fallen victim to online shopping scams during the same period, losing $387 on average as a result.This - and many other reports - highlight the alarming increase in various tactics during the holiday season, such as phishing emails, fake websites, and malware-infected ads designed to steal sensitive data and defraud unsuspecting victims.To help consumers protect themselves from Cyber Christmas Grinches, Aloha advises the following top 10 tips for safe online shopping:1. Use a trusted web browser with built-in security features, such as Aloha Browser;2. Update your operating system and security software regularly;3. Be cautious of suspicious emails or messages, especially those requesting personal information;4. Use strong, unique passwords for each online account;5. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible;6. Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or pop-up advertisements, which will be rife during the holiday season. Remember, you can block annoying pop-ups & banners with Aloha's 'AdBlock' feature;7. Be mindful of public Wi-Fi networks and use a VPN, like Aloha Browser's, to encrypt your connection;8. Check for secure website indicators such as HTTPS and padlock icons;9. Review your financial statements regularly for any unauthorized transactions;10. Shop only from reputable websites.Regarding the last tip in Aloha's top 10, the number of fake offerings via fake websites are far more prolific than one may think. In fact in 2022, over 18,257 fake Christmas-related shopping sites were detected in just one hour by a cyber security company.Andrew Frost, Founder of Aloha Browser, comments,“As the holiday season approaches, online shoppers must remain vigilant to protect themselves from cyber grinches. Implementing cybersecurity best practices and using trusted tools, like VPNs, can significantly enhance their online safety and peace of mind.” December should be a happy and exciting time of year: Don't let the Grinches take this away!”By following Aloha's top 10 tips, online shoppers can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to Cyber Christmas Grinches and protect their personal information and financial security.About Aloha BrowserSince 2016, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone.Through its mobile-first private browser, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing easy access to content online anytime, anywhere.Aloha's core product is the private and secure Web 3.0 browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometric-locked tabs, a powerful download manager and a media player with native VR video support.Aloha Crypto Wallet extends the privacy and accessibility of Aloha Browser to the world of Web 3.0 payments, allowing users to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrencies directly from the Aloha Browser app.It's capable of integrating with a variety of networks including Polygon, Ethereum and Bitcoin, and provides features such as advanced transaction history and token/NFT verification.Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, iOS and Android, with millions of users worldwide.

