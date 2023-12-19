Premier Partnership Surpasses Key Milestone, Modernizing And Consolidating Cybersecurity For Thousands Of Organizations

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, UAE– CrowdStrike NASDAQ: CRWD announced that Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has surpassed the $1 billion milestone in sales of its AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform through the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program. This achievement demonstrates the growth, materiality and impact CrowdStrike and Optiv create through their global partnership, delivering the leading products and services customers need to protect against modern threats and consolidate security spend.

The powerful combination of Optiv's data-driven, outcome-focused partner program and CrowdStrike's industry-leading Falcon platform accelerates cybersecurity transformation and modernization for global customers across vertical industries such as healthcare, retail, financial services, media and telecommunications and manufacturing. CrowdStrike has been a consistent and valued presence in Optiv's customer-focused strategy, driving platform consolidation and reducing risk across device, cloud, identity, data and beyond. The two market leaders provide customers with fully managed security solutions that maximizes technology investment and improves business outcomes.

“Crossing the $1 billion milestone exemplifies the unique Optiv-CrowdStrike partnership – not only in terms of business performance, but also in terms of customer impact. From the dawn of CrowdStrike's AI revolution in cybersecurity, Optiv has been a committed partner, with us shoulder to shoulder fighting adversaries, replacing legacy products, and bringing the entirety of the Falcon platform to their blue-chip customers,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.“We see significant opportunity driving new logo lands and platform expansion. Congratulations to Optiv for this material milestone on our joint growth journey, together delivering cybersecurity transformation to organizations of all sizes and - most importantly - CrowdStrike's commitment to stopping breaches.”

CrowdStrike also recently became the first cybersecurity independent software vendor (ISV) founded for the cloud to exceed $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales. According to a recent Canalys report, CrowdStrike was named a growth leader among cybersecurity companies selling through the channel. CrowdStrike surpassed the 12 cybersecurity vendors identified in the report, with a year-on-year percentage growth rate of 39.1 percent for overall channel sales.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike enables us to provide organizations with industry-leading capabilities through the unified CrowdStrike Falcon platform that our customers need in today's threat landscape,” said Alan Mayer, senior vice president of partners, alliances and solutions for Optiv.“CrowdStrike's comprehensive visibility and protection across the most critical areas of risk empowers us to meet clients where they are on their security journey. We congratulate CrowdStrike on this milestone and look forward to our continued partnership in driving successful customer outcomes.”

About CrowdStrike:

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.