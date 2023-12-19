Seeking A Better Japanese Response To US Osprey Crash

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A United States Air Force CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed off southern Japan on November 29. All eight airmen aboard died. This is not the first accident involving American military aircraft in Japan, nor will it be the last.

Aviation accidents are part and parcel of military operations in peacetime and wartime. This is a tragic reality. Yet, in Japan, such crashes involving US military aircraft invariably result in a panicked response from Japanese authorities and others, including parts of the Japanese media.

Some observers in both Japan and the United States even claim that an accident involving US aircraft might collapse the entire Japan-US alliance . This, however, will only happen if the Japanese government is otherwise looking for an excuse to end the alliance.

An acquaintance asked a few questions about these accidents. This is how I responded.

Why do these incidents draw so much attention from the media and other quarters in Japan?



Aircraft accidents are always a good“headline” as reporters know.



But with Japan, such crashes get even more attention when they involve US forces.



The US military presence was for many years a more sensitive issue ー rightly or wrongly ー than it is in recent years as the Chinese military threat to Japan has materialized. And anti-military/anti-US media used aircraft crashes to portray the American military presence as dangerous and needing to be removed.

Leftist Japanese politicians used the crashes as evidence to rail against the US presence and erode the alliance.



And the anti-military / anti-US part of the Japanese public – centered around the once formidable leftist political parties was similarly aroused.



Japanese bureaucrats and officials reacted accordingly, aiming to head off popular opposition and a perceived threat to the alliance.

Given the increased militarism among Japan's neighbors, does that negative mindset still survive?

These days some of this mindset is still around, but a good bit of the excessive attention and panicked response is the result of habit.



“US aircraft crashes. Panic. Ask for a“stand down” for a bit and demand the Americans stop being so reckless. And then, after a period of time, everything goes back to normal.”