Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure Unveils New Brand Identity

Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure, formerly known as Pacific West LLC, is launching a new brand and new messaging to reflect its enhanced capabilities and expanded service area. Pacific West has merged with Eagle Remediation & Demolition (Ft. Worth and San Antonio) and Overley's and Hawkke (Phoenix). The combined Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure substantially expands the capabilities and geographic coverage to serve our customers.





“Our brand will capture Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure's mission, values and culture. The new identity will reflect our commitment to our customers by providing safe best-in-class service,” said Peter Touesnard, CEO of Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure.

This merger brings together three specialty industrial and environmental services contractors with hub locations strategically located throughout the Western US. The leadership and project teams will all remain in place in the combined Company, ensuring the continuity of safe and superior solutions to your project needs. Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure excels at difficult to execute projects including complex environmental remediation, hazardous materials, remote and difficult terrain and challenging logistics.

“We now have more comprehensive capabilities for our consulting engineering, railroad, utility, industrial, and government clients, and we continue to have the flexibility, innovation and geographic reach needed to serve those customers across their portfolio of needs. Going forward we will continue to build additional specialized capabilities and expand geographic coverage. Our goal is to be the first (and only) call needed to make life easier for our clients with the right equipment, the right people, the right expertise, in the right place when they need it most,” said Touesnard.

Pacific West Environmental & Infrastructure offers a wide range of contracting services to clients in the transportation, construction, industrial, utility, consulting engineering, and government sectors. We provide industrial and civil infrastructure construction, environmental remediation, environmental drilling, trenchless piping installation, 24/7 emergency response assistance industrial services, and ongoing maintenance services from facilities strategically located throughout the Western U.S.

