The JF Petroleum Group Acquires Buckeye Oil Equipment & Reliable Construction Services (MIBA, LLC)

The JF Petroleum Group ("JF"), a leading provider of fueling system solutions, including equipment distribution, maintenance & repair, installation & construction, and general contracting services across North America, announced today that it has acquired Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services. Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services are premier Midwestern U.S. general contracting, petroleum services and construction companies, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The companies also provide maintenance & repair and compliance testing services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Capital for the transaction was provided by JF's current shareholders.





Keith Shadrick, CEO of The JF Petroleum Group, stated,“Reliable Construction Services and Buckeye Oil Equipment are two of the most respected companies serving the petroleum equipment and convenience store industries in the Midwestern United States. They have a strong reputation for quality, precision, and expertise. The combination of Reliable Construction Services, Buckeye Oil Equipment and JF into one team will provide our Midwestern customers with the capabilities, resources, and technical support they need to successfully operate and grow their businesses. Our customers can rest assured that they are partnered with the most sophisticated and technologically advanced solution provider, and we will be ready to support their needs, twenty-four hours per day and seven days per week. We are proud to welcome the employees of Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services to the JF family.”

Ray Eiser and Mike Badgley, the former owners of Buckey Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services, expressed their appreciation for their team's consistent high-quality performance and reputation for excellence. They also commented that the combination of JF, Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services will bring tremendous benefits to their customers and will provide new opportunities for growth for their team.

Barrett Gilmer, Chairman of JF, stated,“This acquisition is a further demonstration of our commitment to bring our customers best in class turn-key solutions throughout the entire United States. We will continue to reinvest in our business and strengthen our position in our core markets, while meeting the intensifying demands for our products and services from our customers.”

About Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction, LLC.

The Buckeye Oil Equipment Company has been in operation since 1966. The business was initially incorporated to sell, install and service petroleum handling equipment for service stations in the Dayton, Ohio area. While maintaining its original business philosophy, Buckeye expanded its customer base to include industrial, municipal, governmental, and commercial accounts and has widened its service area to include the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky and Eastern Indiana. For over 30 years, Reliable Construction has specialized in every aspect of petroleum supply infrastructure. Areas of expertise include installing and testing fuel system equipment from industry leaders such as Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Xerxes Tanks, OPW, and others; general construction services from state certified installers; precision line testing to meet annual compliance regulations; engineering consulting services to design efficient systems with low maintenance requirements; and ongoing service and support of the facilities and fueling systems.

About JF Petroleum Group

The JF Petroleum Group is a leading provider of turn-key distribution, installation & construction, and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure and construction industries. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, general construction, and emergency power customers through its network of 42 branch offices, 4 distribution centers and 1,500+ employees located across the United States. The JF Petroleum Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, Franklin Fueling, ChargePoint, and Containment Solutions.

Contacts

