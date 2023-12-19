Egypt's Arish Airport Receives Two Saudi, Belgian Planes Carrying Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 20 (NNN-MENA) – The Al-Arish Airport in Egypt's North Sinai governorate, received yesterday, two planes from Saudi Arabia and Belgium, carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli siege and bombardment since Oct 7, said an Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) official.

“So far, the Arish Airport has received a total of 323 planes carrying 10,000 tonnes of relief supplies for Gaza,” said Khaled Zayed, head of the ERC branch in North Sinai.

“The ERC receives donated aid via air, sea and land, to be sent to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing,” Zayed said, noting that, Egypt's Al-Arish seaport has recently received a joint Kuwaiti-Turkish shipment with more than 1,200 tonnes of relief aid for Gaza.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel's draconian siege and relentless bombardment of Gaza have so far killed 19,667 Palestinians and wounded 52,586 others, Gaza's health ministry stated, yesterday.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been the only gateway to provide the enclave with relief supplies, donated by Egypt and other countries, as well as, local and international organisations.


