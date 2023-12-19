Ukrainian Border Guards Neutralize Eight Russian FPV Drones On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have neutralized eight enemy drones with anti-drone guns on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

That's according to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers staged another drone attack, using eight drones. The enemy carried out several waves of launches from different directions, however, the border guards repelled this massive attack using anti-drone guns," the report said.

According to Ukrainian border guards, FPV drones carried a deadly cargo "on board." One UAV, with a plastic bottle stuffed with explosives, got stuck in a tree. Five drones were shot down, and two more were landed by border guards.

Photo credit: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service