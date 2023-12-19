Aerospace Composites Market Report 2024-2034 - Redefining Flight Dynamics, One Gram At A Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN
World revenue for the Aerospace Composites Market is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034. The report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.
Redefining Flight Dynamics, One Gram at a Time
One of the primary driving factors for the global aerospace composites market is the aviation industry's pursuit of lightweight materials. Composite materials, being significantly lighter than traditional metals, reduce overall aircraft weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operational costs. For instance, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner extensively utilizes carbon-fiber composites, enabling it to be 20% more fuel-efficient than older models, showcasing the transformative impact of lightweight composites on modern aircraft
Sustainable Solutions Soaring to New Heights
The urgent need for environmental sustainability has propelled the aerospace industry towards composites. Lighter aircraft consume less fuel, leading to reduced carbon emissions. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are pushing for greener aviation, incentivizing the adoption of composites. Manufacturers like Airbus's A350 XWB, with its extensive use of composites, significantly contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global efforts for a more sustainable aviation future.
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects:
In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising aerospace composites prices and recent developments.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
High Demand for Composite Materials from the Aerospace Industry The Growing Global Middle-Class Population and Increased Air Travel Demand Drive the Need for More Aircraft The Defence Sector's Demand for Advanced Composites in Military Aircraft and Equipment Is a Driving Factor
Market Restraining Factors
Higher Material Costs Hinder the Market Growth Lack of Skilled Personnel Hinder the Market Growth Recycling Composite Materials in the Aerospace Industry Poses a Significant Challenge
Market Opportunities
Advances in Manufacturing and Production Technologies Opportunities for the Market Expanding into Emerging Markets Opportunities for the Market Growth The Development of Novel Composite Materials with Enhanced Properties
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Carbon Fibre Type
Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Carbon Fibre Reinforced Metals (CFRM)
Market Segment by Fibre Type
Carbon Fibre Composites Glass Fibre Composites Aramid Fibre Composites
Market Segment by Aircraft Type
Commercial Aircraft General Aviation Military Aircraft Helicopters
Market Segment by Application
Interior Components Exterior Components Engine Components Structural Components Other Applications
Market Segment by Resin Type
Epoxy Phenolic Polyester Polyimide Thermoplastic Other Resin Type
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aerospace Composites Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
In summary, the 420+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Aerospace Composites Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for carbon fiber type, fiber type, aircraft type, application, and resin type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues. Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Aerospace Composites Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Aerospace Composites Market, 2024 to 2034.
Companies Profiled
Albany Engineered Composites General Electric Company Hexcel Corporation Kineco Kaman Composites Lee Aerospace, Inc. Materion Corporation Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation Owens Corning PRF Composite Materials Rolls-Royce Limited Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Teijin Limited Toray Industries Victrex Aerovac Composites One Airbus Anmet Argosy International Boeing Bombardier China Aerospace Corporation China Electronics Corporation China Great Wall Industry Corporation China Spacesat Composites One Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute Eaton General Electric GKN Aerospace Harbin Research Institute Honeywell Invitalia Kuusakoski L-3 Communications Leonardo SpA MAE (Fiorenzuola, Italy) NEC Corporation Next-gen composites Norco Composites Plataine Quickstep Inc Rockwell Collins ST Advanced Composites Textron The Greater Wichita Partnership
