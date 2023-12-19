Global Advanced Batteries Market Report 2024-2034 - Accelerating Progress Towards Sustainable And Smart Solutions To Current Energy Problems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to
Advanced, rechargeable batteries with very efficiency are a key technology enabling improved energy generation and storage for a wide range of applications. Their use will accelerate progress towards sustainable and smart solutions to current energy problems.
The Global Market for Advanced Batteries 2024-2034 covers the whole range of advanced battery technologies utilized in markets including Electric Vehicles and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Grid Storage and Stationary Battery markets.
This 580 page market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced battery market to 2034. It covers all advanced battery technologies including lithium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, aluminum-ion, redox flow, zinc-based, solid-state, flexible, transparent, printed, and more.
The report analyzes the global market by battery type, end-use market, key technologies, materials, major players, product developments, SWOT analyses, and more. It includes historical data from 2018-2022 and market forecasts to 2034 segmented by battery types and end use markets.
Battery technologies covered in depth:
Lithium-ion Lithium-metal Lithium-sulfur Sodium-ion Aluminum-ion Redox flow Zinc-based Solid-state Flexible Transparent Printed
End-use markets analyzed include:
Electric vehicles and transportation (e.g. trains, trucks, boats) Grid storage Consumer electronics Stationary batteries
The report includes 300 company profiles of all the key manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of advanced battery materials, components, technologies, and recycling.
Profiles include overviews, products/technologies, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, etc. Companies profiled include Atlas Materials, CMBlu Energy AG, Enerpoly, ESS Tech, Factorial, Flow Aluminum, Inc., Gotion High Tech, Graphene Manufacturing Group, High Performace Battery Holding AG, Inobat, Inx, Lyten, Our Next Energy (ONE), Sicona Battery Technologies, Sila, Solid Power, Stabl Energy, TasmanIon and VFlowTech.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
2.1 The global market for advanced batteries
2.1.1 Electric vehicles
2.1.2 Grid storage
2.1.3 Consumer electronics
2.1.4 Stationary batteries
2.2 Market drivers
2.3 Battery market megatrends
2.4 Advanced materials for batteries
2.5 Motivation for battery development beyond lithium
3 Types of Batteries
3.1 Battery chemistries
3.2 LI-ION Batteries
3.3 Lithium-Metal Batteries
3.4 Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
3.5 Lithium-Titanate and Niobate Batteries
3.6 Sodium-Ion (NA-ION) Batteries
3.7 Aluminium-Ion Batteries
3.8 All-Solid State Batteries(ASSBs)
3.9 Flexible Batteries
3.10 Transparent Batteries
3.11 Degradable Batteries
3.12 Printed Batteries
3.13 Redox Flow Batteries
3.14 ZN-Based Batteries
4 Global Market to 2034
4.1 By battery types
4.2 By end market
Select Company Profiles Include:
24M 2D Paper 3D Custom Format 3D Printed 40 Ah Battery AC Biode All Polymer Battery All-Ceramic Dense All-Polymer Ampcera Amprius Ateios Atlas Materials Blue Solution CATL CHAM Chasm CMBlu Energy AG Cymbet E-magy Enerpoly ESS Tech Exide Batteries Factorial Faradion FDK Corp Flow Aluminum Inc. Fuji Gelion Gotion High Tech Graphene Manufacturing Group Grepow High Performace Battery Holding AG HiNa Battery Hirose Hitachi Zosen Ilika Inobat Inx Ion Storage Systems Ionic Materials ITEN J. Flex JAC Kite Rise Li-FUN LiBEST LiNa Energy Lyten Natrium Energy Our Next Energy (ONE) Resin Current Collector Roll-to-Roll Rongke Power Sicona Battery Technologies Sila SoftBattery Solid Power Stabl Energy TAeTTOOz TasmanIon TempTraq Umicore VFlowTech ZincPoly
