Manish Chowdhary's Mantra For Entrepreneurs Appearing On 'Mission Start Ab' Launching On Amazon Prime

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 19: Manish Chowdhary, the co-founder of WOW Skin Science, a reputed beauty and wellness brand, is all set to appear as an investor and mentor on 'Mission Start Ab'. The brand new competitive business reality show is all set to launch today, conceptualized as a part of Amazon Prime Video's partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.



The show will feature other luminaries of the Indian business and start-up ecosystem. Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl and Anisha Gupta â€“ founder, She Capital, will join Chowdhary as mentors. Designer and actress Masaba Gupta, and actor and video jockey Cyrus Sahukar will be the friends and guides of the entrepreneurs, helping them narrate and detail their journeys.



Chowdhary currently acts as a mentor for several early-stage ventures and start-ups. During his stint with the soon-to-be-released show, he aims to help build home-grown businesses, provide courage and motivation to budding entrepreneurs, and guide them on becoming India's next unicorn.



His mantra of 'Fail Fast, Fix fast' â€“ to innovate, to taste failure, and to learn â€“ is sure to aid entrepreneurs in their journey. Chowdhary believes in repeated experimentation and innovation to fine-tune and maximize the quality of WOW Skin Science products while remaining undeterred by failure.



"We are super excited to feature the next generation of entrepreneurs on this show. I want them to master the art of 'fail fast, fix fast' â€“ a mentality of overcoming adversity and emerging on top. All of them come with diverse experiences and incredible journeys. They will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of business leaders who have toiled equally hard to assert themselves as experts in their respective sectors. We look forward to an extensive exchange of ideas and a memorable show from which we can all learn and have valuable takeaways," said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder - WOW Skin Science.



Aspiring entrepreneurs will speak about their journeys, challenges, shortcomings, strengths, innovations, and achievements during the show. Chaudhary and other mentors will look at these businesses through a unique lens, by assigning tasks and assessing their performance, which may pave the way for potential investments.





About Body Cupid Pvt Ltd:



Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a beauty, personal care and wellness company with innovative and efficacious products for aspiring young India. Sold across General Trade, Modern Trade, Ecommerce and D2C platforms, the company's products are available across the country leveraging its deep innovation and manufacturing capabilities as well as strong sales & logistics network. Its leading ranges in skincare, haircare as well as health & wellness are rated highly on marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart amongst many others, with bestsellers in multiple categories. The company has four brands â€“ WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science, Body Cupid and Nature Derma and has over 500 products across beauty, personal care & health categories.

