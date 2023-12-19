SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces An Investigation Of Wework, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
The following statement is being issued by Levi &
Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who hold stock of Wework, Inc. ("WE" or the "Company") (NYSE: WE ) (formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp. ("BOWX")).
You are hereby notified
that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an
investigation
into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the WE/BOWX board of directors.
To learn more about the action and your rights,
go to :
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at
[email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
There is no cost or obligation to you .
The WE investigation concerns whether the WE/BOWX board of directors has breached fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have
recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders . For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
