(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Plastics consumption continues to steeply increase worldwide, while resultant waste is currently mostly
landfilled, discarded to the environment, or incinerated. Developments in mechanical and chemical recycling technology are changing the shape of the plastics industry and advanced materials and technologies are impacting glass, paper and metal recycling sectors. It's becoming increasingly possible to recover more materials in a closed-loop, helping to retain maximum value.
The Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034 examines recyclable packaging across paper, plastics, glass, and metals, including market size, drivers, applications, technologies, companies, sustainability, and future outlook. The markets is segmented by region and material type, quantitative forecasts are provided through 2034.
Landscape analysis covers major brands, packaging manufacturers, waste management firms, and recycling technology innovators driving circularity. Technical processes are explained across mechanical and chemical recycling, sorting, and reprocessing. Packaging innovations in bio-based materials, smart packaging, and reusable models are highlighted. The report also examines adjacent spaces like e-commerce fulfillment and policy landscapes shaping recyclable packaging.
Report contents include:
Recyclable Packaging Industry Overview
Markets, processes, technologies Drivers and trends shaping growth
Plastics Recycling Analysis
Mechanical and chemical recycling overview Polymer demand forecasts by process Pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization techs Bio-based and marine degradable plastics Market challenges and innovations
Paper Packaging Recycling Analysis
Market size, processes, economics Fiber sources, strength improvements Compostable solutions, active packaging Industry challenges and future outlook
Glass Packaging Recycling Analysis
Market size, suppliers, collection economics Processing methods, end-use applications Smart glass, hybrids, material advances Participation challenges and opportunities
Metal Packaging Recycling Analysis
Market size, processes, economics Aluminium, steel, and hybrid innovations Active and smart metal packaging Benefits driving growth and adoption
Digital Technologies Analysis
Blockchain, IoT, AI applications Digital watermarking for advanced recycling
Markets and Applications Analysis
Food, beverages, CPG, retail, e-commerce Industrial packaging, healthcare, automotive
Competitive Landscape
Profiles of 248 companies. Companies profiled include Aduro Clean Technologies, Agilyx, Alterra, Amsty, APK AG, Aquafil, Arcus, Axens, BASF Chemcycling, BiologiQ, Carbios, DePoly, Dow, Eastman Chemical, EREMA Group GmbH, Extracthive, ExxonMobil, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Hyundai Chemical, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, Neste, Plastic Energy, Plastogaz SA, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, Recyc'ELIT, RePEaT Co., Ltd., revalyu Resources GmbH, SABIC, Samsara ECO, Synova, TOMRA Recycling, and Waste Robotics.
Market Size and Forecasts
Regional and material type segmentation Revenue and volume projections through 2034
Sustainability Analysis
Circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessment Energy use, water conservation, and social factors
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Aduro Clean Technologies Agilyx Alterra Amsty APK AG Aquafil Arcus Axens BASF Chemcycling BiologiQ Carbios DePoly Dow Eastman Chemical EREMA Group GmbH Extracthive ExxonMobil Fych Technologies Garbo gr3n SA Hyundai Chemical Ioniqa Itero Licella Mura Technology Neste Plastic Energy Plastogaz SA Plastic Energy Polystyvert Pyrowave Recyc'ELIT RePEaT Co., Ltd. revalyu Resources GmbH SABIC Samsara ECO Synova TOMRA Recycling Waste Robotics
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets. com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN19122023003732001241ID1107629943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.