Video Premiere:“Step Up” By The Edge

New hard-rock band The Edge has unleashed their first official music video for their current single“Step Up." The band features the talents of Dave Fiorini (Thieves In The Temple), Dan Wexler (Thieves In The Temple, Icon), Dan Johnson (RED, Brian“Head” Welch Solo Project, There Is No Us), Michael Smith, and Dirk Crescendo.

Directed by Becky Easterling (KRM Productions), the video was shot in Phoenix, Arizona at Old School Boxing Gym and features pro-boxer, Fabian "Zurdo" Rojo as the“hero” in a Rocky-esque grudge match as frontman Michael Smith gives voice to his battle within. The fight comes to a climax as lead guitarist Dave Fiorini delivers a blistering guitar solo and Smith declares the victor.

The single was first released on May 7th via KRM Records. Produced by Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO, Michael Schenker),“Step Up” features original vocalist Brett Dechenne who unfortunately had to step down from the band due to on-going health issues, paving the way for new frontman, Michal Smith A.K.A.“Smitty”, making his debut in the new official video.

According to KRM Records, The Edge will be releasing a full album in 2024.

Watch it on Youtube