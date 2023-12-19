ROMOSS WMS10 Magnetic Wireless Charger: The Go-To Charging Solution

ROMOSS WMS10 portable power bank solution with a capacity of 10,000 mAh that combines magnetic wireless charging and built-in fast charging functions, is awesome equipment for users to travel with ease.

Hit the New York Times Big Screen

Catering to the Fashion Trend

The ROMOSS WMS10 power bank broke through the industry with its good looks and quickly appeared on the big screen in New York Times Square, triggering a buying craze among fashion wear groups, technology enthusiast groups, and Generation Z consumers.

Christmas is coming to town! As the most special time at the end of 2023,

it's significant to take the opportunity to express your love! Everyone hopes to receive their beloved gifts at Christmas or wants to give a thoughtful gift to their relatives or friends. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or a technology enthusiast, the colorful ROMOSS WMS10 with integrated cables and strong suction is the best Christmas gift option. Besides, the biggest Christmas discount of the year is a charm too!

Small Size, Large Capacity

Your Go-To Charging Solution

ROMOSS WMS10 power bank features the four core functions of small size, large capacity, wireless magnetic fast charging and built-in wired upgraded type-C ports.

The size of the WMS10 power bank is as small as a card, while is full of energy. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, It can provide 2-3 recharge guarantees for conventional mobile phones from 0 to full power, ensuring that after a day of travel, the mobile phone is still fully charged. At the same time, ROMOSS increases the charging speed to 15W, easily helps you get rid of a low battery. Even more, ROMOSS WMS10 integrates a type-C port, making it more compatible with your mixed family, Android and iPhone Smartphones.

If you're looking for a power supply system that is light and stylish, you might want to check out the ROMOSS portable power bank. The ROMOSS WMS10 portable power bank is available on the ROMOSS Amazon online shop, click the link to get it:

Specifications