Maniology Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Their Jolly Givemas Giveaway

Maniology's Jolly Givemas Giveaway 2023

Maniology's nail stamping kits let you effortlessly recreate stunning nail art designs

Maniology is thrilled to announce its month-long holiday celebration with the Jolly Givemas Giveaway.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, Maniology, a nail art company revered for its innovative nail art stamping kits, is thrilled to announce its month-long holiday celebration with the Jolly Givemas Giveaway. Throughout the month of December, Maniology will be offering exciting weekly promotions and giveaways, enticing nail art enthusiasts and nail newbies alike to embrace the festive spirit and indulge in the joy of nail art creativity.

Starting every Friday at midnight (EST) and running through the following Thursday at 11:59 pm (EST), Maniology will unveil a unique promotion and giveaway, providing customers with the opportunity to win fabulous prizes and discover exclusive deals. This Jolly Givemas Giveaway is set to become a highlight of the holiday season for both nail art enthusiasts and beauty aficionados.

To participate in the weekly giveaways and learn more , customers can sign up for Maniology's newsletter, download the Maniology app, or follow their social media accounts. By doing so, they will receive all the necessary information and updates about each week's promo or giveaway. This initiative aims to engage and reward loyal customers while also encouraging new ones to explore the world of nail art.

Maniology also encourages customers to make a weekly visit to the giveaway page to stay updated on the latest news for holiday promotions and giveaways. The company is committed to providing a delightful and engaging experience for everyone, with each week offering a new and captivating surprise for participants.

With a wide range of products and designs, Maniology offers something for everyone , making it the perfect destination for all nail art enthusiasts. "We wanted to make this holiday season extra special for our community, and what better way to do that than by offering a chance to win our Limited Edition Tinsel Time nail stamping starter kit,” said Maniology's spokesperson. The Limited Edition Tinsel Time nail stamping starter kit is this week's current giveaway item, and next week will feature a different item.“This is truly the perfect stocking stuffer for the creative souls in your life!”

The 2023 Limited Edition Tinsel Time nail stamping starter kit is a coveted treasure for nail art enthusiasts, featuring a range of festive elements to elevate nail creativity. Ten lucky winners will have the opportunity to receive this exclusive kit, which includes a holiday-themed nail stamping plate, a vibrant red mini nail stamping polish Cherry Bomb, a mini bestselling Smudge-Free Top Coat, and a limited edition holiday cube stamper and scraper.

Each kit is carefully curated and comes prepared with pictured instructions, as well as a helpful guide full of tips and tricks to assist both beginners and experienced nail artists alike.

As the Jolly Givemas Giveaway unfolds, Maniology invites all nail art enthusiasts to participate, explore the festive surprises each week, and enter for a chance to win the ultimate stocking stuffers!

