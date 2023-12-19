Double Portion Supply Partners With SHOPO To Support Fallen Officers And Lahaina Fire Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The SHOPO Blue Line hat from Double Portion Supply.

Double Portion Supply is a premium creator of customized hats and caps.

Double Portion Supply has partnered with the State of Hawaii Police Officers Union to launch an exclusive line of hats with the iconic SHOPO blue line logo.

KIHEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful demonstration of unity and support for Hawaii's law enforcement community, Double Portion Supply, a Hawaiian custom hat company, has proudly collaborated with the State of Hawaii Police Officers Union (SHOPO) to launch an exclusive line of hats featuring the iconic SHOPO blue line shield logo. This unique partnership aims to honor officers who have fallen in the line of duty and raise funds for the Officer's Benevolence Fund, providing crucial support to the families of fallen police officers and those affected by the recent Lahaina fires.

The blue line emblem is a poignant tribute that stands for fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. Double Portion Supply has crafted 400 limited-edition SHOPO Blue Line caps adorned with the distinctive SHOPO blue line emblem, available exclusively on their website.

What sets these hats apart is not just their stylish design, but also the noble cause they champion. The proceeds from each sale contribute directly to the Officer's Benevolence Fund. The Officer's Benevolence Fund was established to provide financial assistance to the families of fallen police officers and victims of the recent Lahaina fires. With the purchase of the SHOPO blue line shield logo hat, customers will not only receive a high-quality and stylish hat, but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

One poignant moment underscored the impact of this collaboration when an officer, who had lost their home in the Lahaina fire, visited Double Portion Supply to pick up hats for themselves and their colleagues. They expressed gratitude for the substantial support received from the benevolence fund, highlighting the profound connection officers have with the program. This personal connection emphasizes the crucial role the Officer's Benevolence Fund plays in providing tangible assistance to those who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.

Double Portion Supply is honored and humbled to be one of only two companies currently partnered with SHOPO. The rigorous vetting process undertaken by SHOPO ensures that only reputable and dedicated companies are chosen to represent the union. Double Portion Supply's commitment to quality and community service aligns seamlessly with SHOPO's mission, and the company is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a meaningful cause.

The public is invited to join this noble cause by purchasing the limited-edition SHOPO blue line shield hats, available exclusively to shop now for on the Double Portion Supply website. Every hat sold not only celebrates the dedication of law enforcement officers but also provides essential assistance to the families and colleagues of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

