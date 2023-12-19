Global Furfural Market Forecast Report To 2028 - Asian Economies To Witness Relatively Higher Growth Rate For The Furfural Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Furfural Market by Raw Material (Sugarcane Bagasse, Corncob, Rice Husk), Application (Derivatives, Solvents), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Paint & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Refineries), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

The global market size for furfural is projected to grow from USD 662 million in 2023 to USD 767 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2028. Its diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and various chemical processes underscore its significance. The furfural market, a holistic ecosystem encompassing production to end-use, is shaped by diverse factors. An essential driver is the escalating demand for sustainable alternatives, propelling market progression. Overcoming limitations related to low productivity and feedstock concentration presents a hurdle. In the broader spectrum of bio-based chemicals, the furfural market signifies a collective leap towards greener and more sustainable industrial practices. Moreover, the textile industry emerges as an additional opportunity, showcasing furfural's potential applications in this sector.

By Raw Material, corncob segment dominated the market in 2022

The corncob stands out as the principal raw material segment within the furfural market, given its widespread utilization in furfural production. This prevalence is primarily attributed to the substantial presence of xylose and pentosan in corncob, essential components that undergo a pivotal conversion process to yield furfural during synthesis. The abundant content of xylose and pentosan not only positions corncob as the preferred raw material but also emphasizes its integral role in shaping the overall production dynamics and availability of furfural in the market.

By Application, derivatives segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Anticipated as the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period, the derivatives application within the furfural market is set to undergo substantial expansion. This accelerated growth is attributed to the robust demand emanating from diverse end-use industries. Furfuryl Alcohol (FA) takes center stage as the major derivative, constituting a significant share of the global furfural production. The heightened demand for furfuryl alcohol is indicative of its widespread utilization across various sectors, underlining its importance as a key driver for the overall growth and prominence of the derivatives application within the furfural market.

By End-use Industry, Agriculture segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Agriculture has emerged as the fastest-growing end-use industry in the furfural market, driven by its multifaceted applications and the ever-evolving needs of the agricultural sector. Furfural, a versatile chemical compound, finds extensive use in the synthesis of agrochemicals and pesticides, contributing significantly to crop protection and enhanced yield. The growing global emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices has propelled the demand for furfural-based products, particularly in the development of bio-based pesticides and fertilizers. As the agricultural industry increasingly seeks innovative solutions to address productivity challenges, furfural's diverse applications position it at the forefront of growth, making agriculture the fastest-growing end-use industry within the furfural market.

APAC to be the biggest region in the Furfural market

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the frontrunner in the global furfural market, with China playing a pivotal role as the primary driver of growth. China, boasting the majority share of both global production and consumption of furfural, significantly influenced the market dynamics. The surge in demand within the region was particularly fuelled by the expanding foundry and pharmaceutical industries in China. The robust growth in these sectors, marked by increasing production activities, contributed substantially to the heightened demand for furfural. Notably, beyond China, Thailand has also made significant strides, positioning itself as the major producer and exporter of furfural in the APAC region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Demand for Furfuryl Alcohol

Increase in Utilization of Furfural in Agrochemicals and Horticulture Shift Toward Renewable Chemicals

Restraints



Availability of Crude Oil-based Alternatives Lack of Technological Advancement and Production Process Framework

Opportunities

Emerging Demand from Textile and Fashion Industries

Challenges



Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Low Yield of Furfural from Traditional Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Corncob Segment to Lead Furfural Market During Forecast Period

Derivatives Segment to Dominate Furfural Market

Agriculture to be Largest End-use Industry in Furfural Market Asia-Pacific Dominated Furfural Market in 2022

Case Study Analysis



Use of PD-PDO/ZNSO4 Catalyst in Furfural Manufacturing Conversion of Furfural into Bio-Chemicals Through Bio-Catalysis

